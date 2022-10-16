Seven local youngsters have received awards from Burnham and Highbridge’s Mayor during a new event to highlight young people’s achievements.

Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard organised the first ‘Celebration of Youth’ on Saturday (October 15th) at King Alfred School Academy.

Dozens of people gathered in the school’s main hall to see the award presentations and a number of displays and demonstrations from local youth groups.

The awards were judged by the Mayor and presented by a panel of guests who included Cllr Tessa Munt, whose role is leading on children and families; Dawn Carey who is CEO at local charity In Charley’s Memory; and Ken Hindle who set up Burnham’s BAY Centre.

The leadership award winners were Toby Smailes (who was unable to attend and therefore his award was collected by Eden Butler); and Mia Jefferies / Brooke Browning.

The peer support awards were won by Luke Philpott / Harry Welbourne-Lee; Somerset Theatre Group and Connor Hall.

Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard thanked all those who had attended and supported the event: “Our Celebration of Youth was held to celebrate our young people’s achievements and aspirations.”

“We have so many young people who are such positive role models and achieving great things. Let us continue to celebrate them through the coming year. They are the future and deserve every opportunity to engage in discussion at every level. This is just the beginning – we are also planning to reinstate a Youth Town Council.”

She also thanked the school for hosting the event, local groups for attending, and local charity Somewhere House Somerset for providing refreshments.