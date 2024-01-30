Burnham District Pantomime Society has thanked the hundreds of people who watched its popular performances of ‘Mother Goose’ last week.

A total of 770 people watched the six performances at The Princess Theatre from 24th-28th January.

Gavin Holman from Burnham District Pantomime Society told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Burnham and District Pantomime Society are overwhelmed by the local support for their Pantomime which has just finished its run at the Princess Theatre.”

He adds: “We are grateful for the support and dearly hope that the audiences have enjoyed our show as much as the cast crew and committee have enjoyed bringing it to the Princess Theatre.”

“Whilst all of the cast are stars, a massive well done to Katie Rothin who stepped in at the eleventh hour as the Dame to replace Rob Manlow who was taken unwell on Monday.”

“We wish Rob a speedy recovery following his surgery. So that leaves us with one thing to say and that’s see you all next year!”

Those performing included: Mother Gladys Goose – Katie Rothin; Wally Goose – Emma Twigg; Molly Goose – Shannon Diack; Tom Grabbit – Louise Day; Squire Grabbit – Jason Hughes; Demon Rancid – Alfred Bissell; Fairy Goodheart – Sue Hughes and Dozy Den – Georgia Twigg.

Also appearing were Lazy Len – Gabrielle Blair; The Narrator – Alex Markoutsas; Priscilla Goose – Sam Millard; King of Gooseland – Alastair Murray; Queen of Gooseland – Lynsey Bissell.

The Senior Chorus were: Alesha Hayward; Bethany Mason; Cameron Hicks; Chloe MacBeth; Elizabeth State; Emma Hall; Freya Wetherall; Georgie-Mai McCollum; Kathryn Redman; Keziah McKnight; Kody Shadbolt; Lynsey Bissell; Owen Twigg; Sienna Moores; Taylor Noad

The Junior Chorus was Ben Hayward; Bronwyn Lennox; Elsie Lennox; Eric Williams; Jennifer Saunders; Lois Choopani; Maisie Stevens and Summer Lewis.

Last year, Burnham District Pantomime Society celebrated winning several awards for its 2023 pantomime.