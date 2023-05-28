Members of Burnham and District Pantomime Society are celebrating after being awarded runners-up in the Cinderella Trophy at the Somerset Fellowship of Drama’s Annual Cinderella Awards Evening on Saturday (May 27th).

Fifteen members of the society attended the event at Taunton Rugby Club, which involved sixteen societies from across the county.

Burnham and District Pantomime Society received nominations in the following categories:

Comedy duo – Georgia Twigg & Shannon Baxter

Comedic scene – Lynsey Bissell & Val Holmes – for the Fairy helpline

Cameo role – Alastair Murray

Romantic duet – Alex Markoutsas & Jasmine Haines

Chorus

Props – Jules Keep & Nettie Manlow

Make-up – Katie Rothin & Members

Special effects

Theatre stage management – Gavin Holman

Theatre design – Rob Manlow, Lorna Blair, Jules Keep & Alastair Murray

Original costumes – Gaye Holman Jules Keep & Lorna Blair

Animal act – Katie Rothin

Linkman – Emma Twigg

Villain – Sarah Martin

Principal boy – Alex Markoutsas

Principal Girl – Jasmine Haine

Dame – Rob Manlow

Musical Director – Xavier Underwood

Director – Lorna Blair

As well as the nomination, the society also scooped trophies for Theatre design. Katie Rothin won ‘best animal’ character and the society was awarded the Cinderella runners-up trophy.

The society’s Gavin Holman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Burnham and District Pantomime Society were delighted to be awarded runners up in the Cinderella trophy competition — this is a fantastic achievement for all the society members who work hard for several months to put on a Pantomime for the people of Burnham, Highbridge and the surrounding areas.”

“It’s fair to say that on the night the fifteen members of cast crew and committee attending the awards made the loudest noise in reactions to nominations or wins of awards but as with everything it’s the taking part not the winning that matters.”

“We would also like to thank everyone who came along to the Pantomime as without our audiences this would not be possible.”