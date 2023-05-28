Two new repair cafes are set to launch in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge following an appeal for volunteers.

Repair cafes are springing up all across the country and offer a range of repairs, depending on the volunteers – from repairs on clothes to small furniture items, electrical appliances, bicycles, crockery, and toys.

It comes after town councillors volunteered with Somerset Council’s ‘Fixy’ team during Saturday’s Burnham-On-Sea food festival and recruited local people with a wide variety of skills to help at the cafes.

The new Repair Cafes will hosted at the Methodist Church in Burnham-On-Sea and at the Purple Spoon Cafe at the YMCA in Highbridge.

Mayor Councillor Lesley Millard told Burnham-On-Sea.com: ‘”We are overwhelmed by the number of people who are offering their skills and talents to establish two new local repair shops. This is part of our Climate and Ecology Strategy, to try to have a more sustainable future.”

“It was clear from the many conversations throughout the day that members of the public very much want to see a change to our throwaway society and totally support this initiative. Comments from interested people noted that many items that need repair are designed to have a short lifespan, and that they want to reduce waste.”

Cllr Barbara Vickers added: “We hope to have enough volunteers to help at the Repair Cafes once a month. Looking at the number of people who have volunteered today, we think this will be achievable. People will be encouraged to take along items for repair, and have a cup of tea or coffee, and a chat at the same time.”

Cllr James Warren also thanked the Fixy team for their “help in talking to people, and allowing us to take part with them. We have people of all ages offering their time and skills. There was an incredible turnout with many people who passed near the Fixy van coming over to chat.”

“People who have put their names forward will be contacted by the council. We are hoping to have a meeting of all volunteers very shortly, and may be able to get the Repair Cafes up and running very soon.”

You can still volunteer by contacting the town council by email at: info@burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk by giving your name, and what way you might be able to help.

Pictured: Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard; Cllr Barbara Vickers; Cllr James Warren and local resident Biddy Hammond at Saturday’s food festival