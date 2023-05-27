Large crowds flocked into Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday (May 27th) for the town’s Spring food festival.

A day of wall-to-wall sunshine and warm temperatures attracted a bumper turnout for Burnham’s 21st food festival.

Over 85 stalls were set up along Victoria Street, College Street and parts of the High Street, offering a wide variety of food and drink products from across the region plus entertainment.

Bev and Sarah Milner Simonds, pictured, co-organisers of eat:Burnham, said they were “delighted” with how it had gone.

Bev said: “It’s been a fantastic event for us in our home town – the sun shone and people turned out in their thousands. We have had such positive feedback from all our producers on the day who noted just how friendly people are here and are pleased to see this twice a year event filling the town centre with happy smiling people.”

“We’ll be back on October 21st in the High Street and the north end of the town centre once again, trying to showcase the very best of local food and drink producers alongside the fantastic independent businesses we have here in Burnham.”