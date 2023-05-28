The world’s last seagoing paddle steamer is returning to the Bristol Channel this June to cruise the estuary for the first time in five years.

Waverley will give locals and visitors alike the opportunity to step aboard for a nostalgic trip on the famous steamship during a programme of sailings between June 2nd and 18th.

Since Waverley last cruised the channel in 2018 she has received a multi-million pound refurbishment with new steam boilers installed.

Thanks to a recent successful £180,000 public appeal, to meet the annual dry docking fees, the ship’s owners have taken the decision to offer the most extensive sailing programme for more than a decade.

The Waverley first visited the Bristol Channel back in 1979 in the wake of the famous White Funnel Fleet of pleasure steamers which operated until the 60s.

Waverley’s general manager, Paul Semple, says it’s a very exciting time for the ship. “I am delighted to announce that Waverley will make her much-anticipated return to the waters of the Bristol Channel.”

“The ship offers a truly unique experience and I know many will welcome the sight of her famous red, white and black funnels and the distinct sound of her paddles beating.”

“I am delighted with the hugely positive response since we released the timetable and opened bookings just a few days ago. There is a clear demand for Waverley to reunite with the Bristol Channel.”

During the programme of cruises, there are options to combine a cruise on Waverley with a trip on the West Somerset Railway and visit Minehead.

To relaunch her sailings on the Bristol Channel there are special offers to take advantage of with kids fares from £1, over 60s can “Bring a Friend Free’ on June 13 and 15, and NHS workers can claim a 15% discount when booking in advance at waverleyexcursions.co.uk.

Tickets for the sailings can be booked online at waverleyexcursions.co.uk or by calling 0141 243 2224.