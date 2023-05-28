An inquest hearing has heard that a Berrow man was stabbed to death by a neighbour while on holiday in Thailand in a row over noise.

Marcus Evans, 49, died from a knife wound to the back of his neck in January 2022, as reported here.

At inquest in Taunton was told that a Thai man nearby had become angry by noise being made by Mr Evans and a British friend of his during the evening.

Shaun Dagnan, 55, from Nuneaton in Warwickshire had survived the attack with a sickle but was seriously wounded.

But Mr Evans, an engineer from Berrow died in the attack in January 2022 in Mae Nam Khwae Road in Tha Makham district of Thailand’s Mueang Kanchanburi.

Neighbours said the two Brits had been eating and drinking with friends and the pair continued into the early hours.

They said the Britons were playing music using a Bluetooth speaker and drinking bottles of beer outside a rented house.

But the 23-year-old male Thai neighbour had beccome angry and attacked the men with a metal sickle, which is commonly used for crop harvesting. He was later charged with intentional manslaughter, Thai police said.

The inquest at Somerset Coroner’s Court heard that Mr Evans had died from ‘brain stem and spinal cord contusion’. Assistant coroner Stephen Covell had recorded a conclusion of unlawful killing.

He said Mr Evans was pronounced dead at 2.51am on January 22nd 2022 at the Thai address as a result of a “knife wound to the back of the neck inflicted by a male neighbour who had become angered by noise being created by the deceased and a friend during a late evening.”