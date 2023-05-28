A new shop selling mobility equipment has opened in Burnham-On-Sea.

Apex Mobility has opened in place of the former TA8’s Bistro in Old Station Approach next to Burnham’s B&M store.

The new shop is run by local couple Craig and Chloe Jenkins.

Craig says: “We have opened Apex Mobility recently after I realised that there is a market for mobility products and equipment in the Burnham area.”

“I run a separate mobility shop in Worle and with over 13 years’ experience I can offer advice on mobility scooters, wheelchairs, mobility aids and other equipment.”

“Both my wife and I work in the shop and we look forward to meeting new customers.”

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: