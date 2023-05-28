A new shop selling mobility equipment has opened in Burnham-On-Sea.

Apex Mobility has opened in place of the former TA8’s Bistro in Old Station Approach next to Burnham’s B&M store.

The new shop is run by local couple Craig and Chloe Jenkins.

Craig says: “We have opened Apex Mobility recently after I realised that there is a market for mobility products and equipment in the Burnham area.”

“I run a separate mobility shop in Worle and with over 13 years’ experience I can offer advice on mobility scooters, wheelchairs, mobility aids and other equipment.”

“Both my wife and I work in the shop and we look forward to meeting new customers.”