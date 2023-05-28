A family’s trip to a horse event in Somerset ended in shock when they realised there was a nest of fledgling birds in the wing mirror of their horse box.

They had travelled over three hours before the owner of the horse box was alerted by hungry cheeping from the tiny birds inside.

They contacted Secret World Wildlife Rescue in East Huntspill who sent a response driver out to the birds, only to find that it was almost impossible to get them out.

“They were in a very small hole, pictured here next to the hands of the Wildlife Carer, Dan Bryant.”

“The owners of the horse box kindly took the wing mirror off and it was travelled complete with the baby bluetits to the rescue centre.”

“Dan very carefully cajoled them out by very carefully manipulating one chick at a time. Eventually, with a lot of patience, all eight chicks were out and demanding to be fed.”

“The wing mirror was returned to the owners who were pleased to hear that all the chicks had been saved.”

“All eight are doing well this morning. Baby birds are keeping the centre very busy and of course, add to the work.”

Secret World’s family open days continue today (Bank Holiday Monday) and visitors are welcome from 10-4. Admission is £5 for adults and £2 for children. All funds go to the care of the many wildlife casualties that arrive at Secret World, East Huntspill.