Police say a man has been arrested after a person was air-lifted to hospital with “serious injuries” following an alleged assault in Berrow on Saturday (May 27th).

Part of Barton Road through Berrow was closed by Burnham-On-Sea Police for several hours after the incident, pictured here.

A Police spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We were called to Barton Road in Berrow at around 3.40pm on Saturday (27th May) following reports of an assault.”

“One person was taken to hospital with serious injuries. One man in his 40s was arrested in connection with the incident.”

“The road was closed while enquires were ongoing.”

The air ambulance was seen by local residents landing on Berrow’s nearby Red Road playing fields, pictured here. It later took off with a patient onboard.

Police closed Barton Road for several hours while their investigation started.