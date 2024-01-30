Tributes have been paid to a popular former Burnham-On-Sea school teacher who has sadly died.

The family of Mrs Joan Plested have announced she passed away this month after a short illness at the age of 91.

“She was a much-loved and respected teacher at St Andrew’s School in Burnham during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s and will be greatly missed by her family and former pupils alike,” adds the family.

Details of a service to celebrate her life at Sedgemoor Crematorium are featured in Burnham-On-Sea family announcements.