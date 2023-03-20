A Burnham-On-Sea fundraiser is set to pull on his walking boots to take on a Three Peaks Challenge in aid of a town charity in June.

Dean Saunders will attempt to climb Snowdon, Scafell Pike and Ben Nevis in 24 hours during the gruelling challenge.

He’ll be doing it for Burnham mental health charity ‘In Charley’s Memory’ which was set up in memory of local teenager Charley Marks.

Dean says: “This is considered to be one of Britain’s toughest outdoor challenges!”

“I will be attempting to climb Snowdon, Scafell Pike, and Ben Nevis in 24 hours. Total walking distance is approximately 23 miles, total ascent is 3064 metres and total driving distance is 462 miles.”

Snowdon in Wales (1085m), Scafell pike in England (978m), and Ben Nevis in Scotland (1345m) are the three tallest mountains within each representative country.

Dean adds: “I’m choosing In Charley’s Memory as my chosen charity because it’s a local charity and mental health is on the rise. I fully support how hard non-funded charities work to raise money to help other people, it’s a tireless job of which people dedicate their lives to.”

“Mental health includes our emotional, psychological and social wellbeing. It affects how we think, feel and act. Mental health is massive and so many people still can’t or won’t discuss it, it still has a stigma attached to it that people are afraid of, like if I talk then I’m weak.”

“But that is not the case it is one of the hardest things to ever talk about and it takes a brave person to speak out and with the help of In Charley’s Memory more and more people are being given the opportunity to speak out, they are there to offer support and give advice.”

See Dean’s fundraising page at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/dean-saunders-836?utm_id=107&fbclid=IwAR05L8ys71m2fWD-uGMALOEu2Q0qg1KzxrXVWIh5ujVaqPGK1HGWefhdhDE

Read more about the challenge at https://www.peaksandtrails.co.uk/product-page/the-national-three-peaks-24-hours-challenge-29th-30th-june-2023