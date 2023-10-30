The Burnham-On-Sea area is set to see heavy rain and high winds this week associated with Storm Ciarán.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for heavy rain by the Met Office for the region due to the threat of disruptive weather. The warning will be in force from 6pm on Wednesday through to midnight on Thursday.

A second, separate warning has been issued for “very strong and potentially damaging winds” associated with Storm Ciarán on Thursday.

A spokesman says: “Periods of heavy rain or showers are likely to affect much of the UK from late Wednesday through Thursday. The highest rainfall amounts are likely in southern and western areas where a further 20 to 25mm is possible quite widely, and especially over high ground, where 40 to 60mm could fall in this period.”

“Given this amount of rainfall, and the current saturated conditions – further impacts are possible.”

Also see: Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast