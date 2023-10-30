Dozens of local farmers took part in a fundraising tractor run in the Burnham-On-Sea area for two charities on Sunday (October 29th).

70 tractors started from East Huntspill on the charity run, organised by Polden Hills Young Farmers Club.

They headed across the Somerset Levels through Sand to Wedmore, West Stoughton and returned through Mark, finishing at the Watchfield Inn.

The group’s Chair, Melissa Standen, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Our thanks go to everyone who supported our biggest tractor run to date.”

“We had 70 tractors taking part and funds raised are going to Willberry Wonder Pony and Taunton NICU.”