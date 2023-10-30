Burnham and Berrow Golf Club is set to start a project to remove Sea-buckthorn along part of the course this week.

The club says that the work will commence from 1st November on the left side of holes 7 and 8 of the Championship Course.

“Through our Countryside Stewardship partnership, Burnham and Berrow Golf Club have secured a contractor to remove Sea-buckthorn,” says a spokesman.

“The Club’s representative at Natural England visited the course recently and was delighted to hear this project was scheduled.”

“There are multiple benefits from this project including re-securing a naturalised habitat; the removal of attendant root zone as we shape the habitat, where we will utilise what will be screened indigenous; top dressing onto the course’s fairways aiding nutrients in the ground and encouraging growth of fescue and bent natural grasses.”

“Sea-buckthorn is native to sand dunes along the east coast of England but often found in other dune systems in the UK, where it has spread and become invasive after being planted to help stabilise the dune systems.”

“The dense thickets can out-compete and shade out smaller species that would typically inhabit areas of mobile dunes.”