A major search operation is set to resume in Burnham-On-Sea this morning (Monday, October 30th) for a missing man who entered the sea to try and save a woman and a dog.

Coastguards, Police, RNLI lifeboats and BARB Search & Rescue carried out an eight-hour search for the man on Sunday evening who had been seen entering the water near Burnham jetty at around 4pm.

Eyewitnesses said the man entered the sea to try and save a woman and her dog in the sea next to the jetty. The woman was helped to safety but the man remained in the water. Coastguard rescue teams from Burnham and Weston and two coastguard helicopters have been involved in the search. The helicopters used heat-seeking equipment to search the water, including in the River Brue near Burnham Sailing Club and up the estuary towards Highbridge.

Lifeboats searched the estuary while the crews also conducted extensive shoreline searches.

A Coastguard spokesperson said: “HM Coastguard responded to reports of a person in difficulty in the water in Burnham-On-Sea on Sunday 29th October. Alerted at around 4pm, Coastguard Rescue Teams from Burnham and Weston-Super-Mare, the Coastguard helicopter from Lee-on-the-Solent and lifeboats from Weston-Super-Mare were sent to the scene.”