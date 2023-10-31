A popular annual Christmas shopping event in aid of a local cancer charity is set to return to Berrow on Sunday 26th November.

‘Shop for a cure for Christmas’ will be held at Berrow Village Hall from 10.30am until 2pm.

The event is held in aid of Somerset Breast Cancer Now, a group founded by the late Christine Piper, a breast cancer survivor, over 20 years ago.

Holly told Burnhan-On-Sea.com: “The Somerset Breast Cancer Now group was founded by my late mother Christine Piper as a breast cancer survivor over 26 years ago but sadly passed away from Breast cancer in 2016. Its so important to us to be able to continue her legacy and fundraise.

“Our charity focuses on four key areas of research: risk and prevention, early detection and diagnosis, treatment and secondary breast cancer so raising these important funds and hosting these events is so important to help support this charity which like all has suffered so much during the past 3 years.”

“We are so pleased to be able to be doing our events and we really appreciate the support of the general public.”

“The event will host a variety of stalls perfect for looking for those unique special Christmas gifts or even just a treat for yourself.”

“From painting your own piece of pottery which is always a hit with the children, to jewellery, homemade cakes, crafts, hand crafted items and so much more. We use local stall holders and pride ourselves on supporting local businesses especially who have equally been effected in these trying times. We will also have DJ Dave from Sedgmoor FM there on the day who is always a huge supporter of ours.”