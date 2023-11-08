Students and staff are ready to welcome prospective pupils and their families to tour around their local schools.

West Huntspill Primary Academy and East Huntspill Primary Academy near Highbridge will open their doors this month.

West Huntspill will be open for visits on 13th November between 3.30pm and 4.00pm, and East Huntspill will be open on 16th November between 3.30pm and 4.00pm.

The schools offer a wide variety of after-school activities and clubs to help out working parents who need wrap-around care. There is a breakfast club at each site from 8am each morning.

The happy schools both have a superb curriculum and extra curricular clubs including an award-winning Eco Club.

The popular academies still have places available for a September 2024 start.

East Huntspill Primary Academy and West Huntspill Primary Academy are community schools and have both been flying high in all areas since becoming part of The Priory Learning Trust.

The school recently trained up its first Jill Dando Journalists with dozens learning how to write positive good news stories in memory of Jill Dando.