A mobility scooter user was rescued by Burnham-On-Sea Coastguards during the early hours of Tuesday morning (November 7th) after getting into difficulty on the sea wall steps.

Coastguards were called to the disabled access ramp leading onto the beach on the North Esplanade near Burnham Pavilion at 12.20am where the man had raised the alarm.

A Coastguard spokesman says: “After an amazing carnival in Burnham a guy on a mobility scooter was making his way back to Brean when he mistakenly took a wrong turn.”

“He had taken the disabled ramp access to the beach and had been trundling along the top of the sea steps when he suddenly realised he would be stuck.”

“Unable to turn around; and seeing that the steps end abruptly, he found himself stranded on a dark beach in the cold rain.”

“After calling 999 and asking for the Coastguard we were able to assist him off the beach and escorted him back to Brean.”

“Despite being cold and wet, he was ok. He explained that he had followed the cycle path map and it had directed him down the ramp. Thankfully it stopped raining long enough for us to wrap him in a warm blanket while we got him back to safety.”

“A good team effort and a first incident for our newest Officer In Charge who recently qualified.”

“The 2am finish meant we still had time for some beauty sleep before the day jobs began.”

“As always, in a coastal emergency, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”