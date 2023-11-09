Highbridge Railway Station is set to welcome the arrival of a ‘Poppy Train’ to transport wreaths to London for remembrance weekend.

Six trains will work to collect over 200 wreaths from GWR stations ahead of the London service on Friday November 10th.

The Great Western Railway service will mark 70 years since the end of the Korean War, remembering particularly personnel of the Gloucester Regiment and the Royal Fusiliers, who were involved in some of the heaviest fighting.

The train will also stop to collect wreaths at Taunton at 7.24am this Friday (November 10th) followed by Bridgwater at 7:35am, Highbridge & Burnham at 7:42am, Weston-super-Mare at 7:55am, Weston Milton at 7:59am, Worle at 8:03am, Yatton at 8:09am and Nailsea & Backwell 8:15am.

Danny Greeno, CEO of The Veterans Charity, says: “We are very proud to have wonderful support from GWR for this Remembrance initiative which is now in its fourth year. Poppies To Paddington will once again be hugely poignant, paying respects to the fallen.”

“Thanks to great support from the military and railway communities, wreaths are still able to complete their journey from across the South-West to Paddington to form the backdrop to the annual Remembrance service on Platform 1.”

“Bringing communities, service personnel and Veterans together to remember in this special way is so important to ensure the sacrifices of the fallen are never forgotten. Our sincere thanks to everyone who is helping to make this happen, especially to GWR and RNAS Culdrose.”

Military personnel and veterans attending services of remembrance can travel to and from the events by train for free on Saturday 11 November and Sunday 12 November.