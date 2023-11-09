Burnham-On-Sea artist Sue Hammond-Lovatt has opened a new exhibition at the cafe in the town’s Princess Theatre.

Sue’s display of artwork can be seen during the cafe opening hours, Monday to Friday, 9am to 3pm.

A spokesperson says: “Sue has painted and drawn all her life but began to study art seriously as a mature student at Lancaster University, she continued her studies at Bristol School of Adult Art Studies when her family moved south. For many years she has worked and taught around Burnham-On-Sea where she has her studio.” “Her big, bright abstract paintings have been exhibited widely; they have been shown at the Royal West of England Academy, Millfield School, Bridgwater Arts Centre and Fritzlar in Germany.” “Locally she exhibits with Lighthouse Arts, Sea Breeze Gallery, at The Princess Theatre and Arts Centre and she has participated regularly in Somerset Art Weeks since 1996.”