A fun family elf trail is set to be held on Burnham-On-Sea seafront on Sunday November 19th, raising funds for Burnham’s BARB Search & Rescue.

The event runs from 11am-3pm and will start at the BARB hovercraft station on The Esplanade.

“Families will be challenged to follow a trail along the seafront with the challenge of finding 20 Christmas elves along the way,” says a spokesman.

“Those who take part in the trail will also get an Elf Trail & Activity Pack, Reindeer Food Station, Key Ring Maker, Christmas Bead & Tree Crafting, an Elfie Selfie, Christmas Card Making and a Fun Gift!”

All proceeds will go towards BARB Search & Rescue‘s life-saving work from the £8 per child entry fee.

No pre-booking is required – just turn up at the BARB hovercraft station on the seafront next to the tourist information centre.

 
