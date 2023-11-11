The latest monthly Burnham-On-Sea craft market is set to take place in the town centre with a dozen stalls today (Saturday, November 11th).

The Burnham Makers Markets, which launched in August, are being held on the second Saturday of every month from 9am-1pm at Burnham Methodist Church.

They are run by Burnham trader Julie Dean, who also helped to launch the new monthly Burnham Independent Markets earlier this year.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “There are so many talented crafters in the Burnham area who make their own hand-made items – from jewellery and glass to pottery, waxes and clothing – who now have a regular event to show their products.”

Burnham-On-Sea Makers Market line-up:

The line-up for Saturday November 11th includes:

Somerset Natural Soaps..All Natural Bath & Body products, Skin Care & CBD Products. Lillie Rain Lane…Amigurumi crochet decorations and toys. Claires Crafts…Upcycled furniture and vinyl records. Lorita Crafts…Pyrography chopping boards, keyrings, bookmarks and tealight holders decoupage tealight holders, ducks buckets etc. Felt covered notebooks and pincushions. Crochet cosmetic bags, cushions and blankets. Gifts by Granny…Creations with yarn – Home accessories, specializing in nursery items, crochet & knitting. High Minster..Gemstone jewelry handmade gemstone, beads,resin, earrings, necklaces, bracelets. Eggs..Egg Craft (faberge’ish style) – decorated hand blown and cut eggs (chicken, goose, quail (Emu & Ostrich – bespoke orders), many ideal for Christmas decorations, Wine glass charms, Hanging Angels/Angel Earrings, Gemsai trees, Woodland Fairy scenes, Mermaid & Shells – (eggs are all free range eggs) M&W Crafts …Handmade wooden carved Incense Burners. Community Crafting…Home crafted candles in China cups and saucers napkin decoupage onto bottles shells and small household items home made cushions small bags etc. Ellie Bakes…Homemade cakes, cupcakes, brownies, cookies and other sweet treats. Neil Gibson…Digital Artist & Photographer. Bug Safari group organizer. Mix & Melts…Handmade Wax Melts & Candles.

