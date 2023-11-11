The latest monthly Burnham-On-Sea craft market is set to take place in the town centre with a dozen stalls today (Saturday, November 11th).
The Burnham Makers Markets, which launched in August, are being held on the second Saturday of every month from 9am-1pm at Burnham Methodist Church.
They are run by Burnham trader Julie Dean, who also helped to launch the new monthly Burnham Independent Markets earlier this year.
She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “There are so many talented crafters in the Burnham area who make their own hand-made items – from jewellery and glass to pottery, waxes and clothing – who now have a regular event to show their products.”
Burnham-On-Sea Makers Market line-up:
The line-up for Saturday November 11th includes:
- Somerset Natural Soaps..All Natural Bath & Body products, Skin Care & CBD Products.
- Lillie Rain Lane…Amigurumi crochet decorations and toys.
- Claires Crafts…Upcycled furniture and vinyl records.
- Lorita Crafts…Pyrography chopping boards, keyrings, bookmarks and tealight holders decoupage tealight holders, ducks buckets etc. Felt covered notebooks and pincushions. Crochet cosmetic bags, cushions and blankets.
- Gifts by Granny…Creations with yarn – Home accessories, specializing in nursery items, crochet & knitting.
- High Minster..Gemstone jewelry handmade gemstone, beads,resin, earrings, necklaces, bracelets.
- Eggs..Egg Craft (faberge’ish style) – decorated hand blown and cut eggs (chicken, goose, quail (Emu & Ostrich – bespoke orders), many ideal for Christmas decorations, Wine glass charms, Hanging Angels/Angel Earrings, Gemsai trees, Woodland Fairy scenes, Mermaid & Shells – (eggs are all free range eggs)
- M&W Crafts …Handmade wooden carved Incense Burners.
- Community Crafting…Home crafted candles in China cups and saucers napkin decoupage onto bottles shells and small household items home made cushions small bags etc.
- Ellie Bakes…Homemade cakes, cupcakes, brownies, cookies and other sweet treats.
- Neil Gibson…Digital Artist & Photographer. Bug Safari group organizer.
- Mix & Melts…Handmade Wax Melts & Candles.