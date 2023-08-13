A new monthly Burnham-On-Sea craft market launched in the town centre on Saturday (August 12th).

The new Burnham Makers Markets are being held on the second Saturday of every month from 9am-1pm at Burnham Methodist Church.

Organiser Julie Dean, who also helped to launch the new monthly Burnham Independent Markets in June, says the first event was well supported.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We had a great first event with a steady flow of visitors to see the 13 stalls.”

“There are so many talented crafters in the Burnham area who make their own hand-made items – from jewellery and glass to pottery, waxes and clothing – who now have a regular event to sell their products.

For more details about the new Burnham Makers Markets, contact Julie via email at: somerset.natural@outlook.com