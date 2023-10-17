Burnham-On-Sea Lions Club has unveiled a impressive new look for its popular fundraising land train.

Over the summer, the team at the Lions Club has spent many hours refurbishing the train which has been used for years to raise funds and to help get Santa into town for Burnham’s Christmas lights switch-on.

Club President Phil Cooke told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was decided that the revamp would be based on the 1838 steam train ‘Lion’, which became well known in the 1953 comedy film The Titfield Thunderbolt.”

“We have had great fun completing the revamp which included painting, replacing the electrics and updating the sound system.”

“A special thanks goes to Damian Nicholson who created the fantastic picture of a Lions head and Santa’s head to use at Christmas.”

For the first time, the train will be included in the Burnham-On-Sea Carnival procession. Anyone who would like to help on the night can call 07912 580685.

After the Carnival, the team will then be getting the train ready to ensure Santa arrives on time for this year’s Burnham Christmas lights switch-on on Saturday 25th November.

Earlier this year, Burnham-On-Sea Lions handed £2,500 to local charities and good causes during their annual presentation afternoon.