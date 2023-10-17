BT has started a public consultation process on the removal of one of Burnham-On-Sea’s last remaining phone box kiosks.

The company has earmarked the kiosk in Princess Street, near the town’s library and Princess Theatre, be removed due to low use.

It comes after many phone kiosks have been removed over the last decade due to the prevalence of mobile phones.

Any comments on the removal of the Princess Street kiosk should be emailed before November 1st 2023 to PlanningNorth@Somerset.gov.uk and quote application ref 99/23/00211.

In 2021, we reported here that Burnham and Highbridge Town Councillors had requested that three ‘vital’ kiosks in Princess Street, Pier Street and Seaview Road be saved from removal.