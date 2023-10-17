Burnham-On-Sea’s monthly Dementia-friendly church service is marking its anniversary this week.

The 3rd Thursday Service, which has been held in St Andrew’s Church since starting in 2017, has become well supported.

Reverend Sharon Eldergill told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are delighted to be celebrating another year of 3rd Thursday, our monthly afternoon service which is open to all and Dementia-friendly.”

“It is held on each 3rd Thursday of the month at 2.30pm in St Andrew’s church.”

“We began with a vision for a service that is Dementia friendly, and accessible to everyone, whatever their age and abilities, where there would be familiar and well-loved hymns and prayers, a thought for the day, and a shared high tea together of sandwiches, cake and a hot drink.”

“The service is very friendly, open to everyone, and is dementia-friendly so that we can build a real sense of community amongst all who attend. We think of it as ‘feeding Body and Soul’.”

“Each year in the Autumn we have held a special celebration service with special guests, and on October 19th we are holding our celebration and are delighted to be welcoming Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard and John Hardy, Chair and co-ordinator of Bridgwater Dementia Action Alliance, who will be giving a reading. There will also be a birthday cake!”

“All are very welcome to come along to St Andrew’s Church at 2.30pm this Thursday, 19th October, and on each third Thursday of the month thereafter.”