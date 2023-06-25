Burnham-On-Sea and District Lions Club has handed £2,500 to local charities and good causes during their annual presentation afternoon.

The event on Sunday (June 25th) saw £500 given to each of the charities – Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance, Children’s Hospice South West, Burnham’s Bay Centre, Freewheelers Emergency Voluntary Service, and Ronald McDonald House.

Sunday’s event also included the annual handover of the club’s presidency – from Doug Plume to Phil Cooke – including the handover of the chain of office.

A certificate of appreciation was also presented to Colin and Olive Holdom, pictured above, in recognition of their many years of voluntary work for the club.

The event took place at the club’s base on Burnham’s Cassis Close playing fields, where a barbecue was enjoyed by the club’s members.

Phil spoke of his hopes for the coming year and building on the previous year’s successes, including exploring new projects to help the community, and hopefully increasing club membership.

The club meets on the first Wednesday of every month and is always happy to greet new prospective members.

Pictured: Top, Stuart Cooke, Lucie Perryman, Pauline Lucas, Mike Lang, Doug Plume and Phil Cooke