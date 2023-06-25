Dozens of motorbikes went on show at an event in Brean, raising money for local charities, on Sunday (June 25th).

Over 150 bikes were on show at the event at Brean’s Beachside Holiday Park through the day.

Crowds of people enjoyed seeing the bikes during a day of sunshine and warm temperatures.

The event was overseen by Burnham Bike Knights and co-organiser Phil Hayward said: “We were delighted to have a great turnout of bikes and spectators at the show at Beachside holiday park.”

“There was entertainment and refreshments at the Sundowner Bar. The event helped to raise funds for Burnham’s BARB Search And Rescue.”