A special afternoon tea party for dogs and their owners was held in Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday (June 24th) to mark a local group’s first birthday.

The ‘Doggy Afternoon Tea Party’ was held at Burnham’s BAY Centre in Cassis Close and saw over 30 dogs attending.

The ‘Doggy Afternoon Tea Party’ was hosted by Ulti-mutt paws, a dog training business that’s celebrating its first birthday.

Owner Lel Beattie said: “Thanks go to everyone who came along and supported the event. It was a chance to meet new doggy friends and old ones. There were doggy games, a colouring competition for children, raffle, teas, cakes and pupcakes.”

“It was a woonderful afternoon and it may be an event we hold again in the future.”

Photos: The event underway in Burnham on Saturday (Photos: Nick Whetstone)