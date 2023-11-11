Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Carnival Club is again celebrating after winning their category at Weston carnival on Friday night (November 10th).

The club’s popular cart, called ‘Sweet Dreams’, won ‘best juvenile cart’ during the third event on the carnival circuit over second-placed Bridgwater club Marina Sydenham. It follows earlier wins at Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea Carnival.

Julia Rosser, Hillview’s Chair, told Burnham-On-Sea.com last night: “We are delighted to have won our category at Weston by an even wider margin than in Bridgwater and Burnham!”

“It feels like a dream. Our kids have just been amazing and we are so excited for them that their choice of a theme this year has been so well received by the crowds and the judges.”

She also thanked the club’s road crew who accompany the cart each night. The next stop will be North Petherton tonight.

Julia adds: “It’s been an amazing start to the carnival season, especially in our 50th anniversary year.”

21 children are performing on the £15,000 cart and over 20 volunteers have worked on the build for several months since the Spring.

Julia adds: “Hillview are proud to dazzle you in our 50th anniversary year with colour, spinning sweets and thoroughly tickle your taste buds with our entry this year, called Sweet Dreams.”

“We are seeing the world through the eyes of our inner child – our children ‘candy’ wait to perform for you this year! We have 21 children on the cart ranging from 8-16 years with 9 of them experiencing performing on our cart for the first time.”

“We are very proud that in our 50th anniversary year the theme was chosen by the children, while the music and design has been based on their imaginations, so it should be the most appropriate children’s cart that we have ever produced!”

“Of course, our entry this year wouldn’t be possible without the continued support of many local businesses, but particularly Burnham Waste Ltd, DLB Fabrications, Groves Extreme Clean, Highbridge Caravans, The Lighthouse Inn and Sandy Glade Caravan Park.”

“We totally rely on local support to entertain you every year, so please follow the link here to support us if you can! Please give us a big wave and a cheer when you see us.”