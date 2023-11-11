A flag ceremony and a fly-past are to be held to mark Armistice Day in Burnham-On-Sea this morning (Saturday, November 11th).

A short act of remembrance will take place next to the town’s flag pole in Old Station Approach at 11am, organised by the Town Council. The flag will be lowered to half-mast followed by two minutes silence and prayers.

Middlezoy Flying Group say they hope to fly two planes over Burnham at 10.50am, if the weather allows. “There will be a replica 1930s Hawker Fury biplane fighter, in formation with a 1942 Mk 1 Auster which actually flew operationally for 2 years in WW2 directing British Artillery,” says a spokesman.

“All are welcome to attend,” says a spokesperson. “There will be two minutes silence to remember those local people who gave their lives in conflicts.”

The Armistice was an agreement to end the fighting of the First World War as a prelude to peace negotiations and began on the 11th November 1918 at 11am.

A separate Remembrance Day Parade through Burnham will then be held on Sunday, as previewed here. Sunday’s parade will start at 10.30am from the B&M car park and heads along the High Street to the War memorial for 10.50am.