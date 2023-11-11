Dozens of residents attended a ceremony on Saturday (November 11th) to mark Armistice Day in Burnham-On-Sea.

A short act of remembrance was held next to the town’s flag pole in Old Station Approach at 11am, led by Burnham and Highbridge Mayor Cllr Lesley Millard.

There was two minutes silence to remember those local people who gave their lives in conflicts followed by prayers when the town’s flag was lowered.

Prayers and short readings were also given by Retired Naval Chaplain Rev Richard

Sigrist, and John Crosby, Chair of the Burnham-On-Sea Royal British Legion branch.

The day is observed on November 11th to recall the end of hostilities of World War I on that date in 1918. Hostilities formally ended “at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.”

A separate Remembrance Day Parade through Burnham will be held on Sunday, as previewed here. Sunday’s parade will start at 10.30am from the B&M car park and heads along the High Street to the War Memorial for 10.50am.

Pictured: The Burnham-On-Sea Armistice Day ceremony (Photos: Burnham-On-Sea.com)