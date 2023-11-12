The Friends of St Bridget’s Church in Brean are holding a special ‘Sounds of 60s and 70s’ event featuring live music from a popular band.

Beat Route Jam’s concert will be held at the church on Saturday 18th November between 3pm-5.30pm with a line-up of well-known tunes from the 1960s and 70s.

Tickets for the fundraising event are priced at £10 and include refreshments. The funds will help towards the maintenance project underway at the Brean church.

Tickets are available by calling or texting Pat Holland on 07988 601 378 (if unanswered after 30 seconds you will be transferred to an answerphone – please leave message and you will be called back). Tickets are also available from Burnham-On-Sea Post Office shop.