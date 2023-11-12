Somerset Council says its team launched a 4am clean-up of the streets of Burnham-On-Sea after last Monday’s carnival.

The carnival attracted thousands of spectators onto Burnham’s streets on November 6th, as reported here.

Somerset Council workers carried out a five-hour clean-up operation to leave the streets tidy for the start of business on Tuesday morning.

A council spokesperson says: “The carnival season has yet again kicked off in Somerset. The annual parades through our Somerset towns and the city of Wells entertain thousands of residents throughout November.”

“The council’s largest contribution is the mammoth clear-up that happens overnight to restore the towns to pristine condition by 7am on the mornings following carnival night.”

“In Bridgwater, work also started at 3am and involved three HGV mechanical sweepers and 18 members of staff.”

“They collected 11 tonnes of waste left by the 150,000 spectators and took eight hours to clean the 2.5 mile route.”

“The Burnham-On-Sea Carnival clean up started at around 4am and takes about five hours. In total, a team of 40 staff also cleanse the streets of Shepton Mallet, Wells and Glastonbury and collects 20 tonnes of waste.”

They added: “When you are making your way home, spare a thought for the staff who are just starting work on the clean-up. Please help them by taking your litter home.”

Spectators in Burnham raised a total of £8,652.17 for local good causes – down from last year’s £10,408 amid the cost-of-living crisis and wet weather.

Despite that, it was a great night for Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Juvenile Carnival Club, which won several trophies including the top juvenile feature award.