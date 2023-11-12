Over 50 people attended the first round of the Rotary Young Chef competition when it was held in Highbridge this week.

The event at King Alfred School Academy, included parents, Rotarians, staff and students.

”We were all treated to a superb evening of cooking by eight students, with an age range from 12 to 17 years.”

“The time, effort and skills demonstrated by these contestants was outstanding and much enjoyed by all of us.”

“Due to the high standard of the entrants’ abilities the judges were challenged to reach a final decision.”

Finally, 1st prize was awarded to Poppy Mackay, pictured above, with a points total of 168. Her menu consisted of venison steak and a desert of strawberry mille feuille.

2nd place was awarded to Jocelyn Lacey, followed by 12 year-old Freda Slade in 3rd place. All the competitors received a certificate for taking part.

The winner goes through to the Rotary Young Chef district final, and hopefully the second one too. This will be held at King Alfred School Academy on February 24th, 2024.