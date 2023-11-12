Burnham-On-Sea’s Hillview Carnival Club is celebrating again after winning their category at North Petherton carnival on Saturday night (November 11th).

The club’s popular cart, called ‘Sweet Dreams’, won ‘best juvenile cart’ during the fourth event on the carnival circuit over second-placed Bridgwater club Marina Sydenham.

It follows earlier wins for Hillview at Bridgwater, Burnham-On-Sea and Weston Carnivals.

The start of Saturday’s North Petherton Carnival was delayed due to an issue along the main road involving the fire service.

“With a 2.5 hour delay starting, it was a tough evening for all participants and for the crowd, but the show went on and we are again blown away with the response to our cart,” Julia Rosser, Hillview’s Chair, told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“They and the judges obviously all have a sweet tooth!”

Julia adds: “It’s been an amazing start to the carnival season, especially in our 50th anniversary year.”

21 children are performing on the £15,000 cart and over 20 volunteers have worked on the build for several months since the Spring.

Julia adds: “Hillview are proud to dazzle you in our 50th anniversary year with colour, spinning sweets and thoroughly tickle your taste buds with our entry this year, called Sweet Dreams.”

“We are seeing the world through the eyes of our inner child – our children ‘candy’ wait to perform for you this year! We have 21 children on the cart ranging from 8-16 years with 9 of them experiencing performing on our cart for the first time.”

“We are very proud that in our 50th anniversary year the theme was chosen by the children, while the music and design has been based on their imaginations, so it should be the most appropriate children’s cart that we have ever produced!”

“Of course, our entry this year wouldn’t be possible without the continued support of many local businesses, but particularly Burnham Waste Ltd, DLB Fabrications, Groves Extreme Clean, Highbridge Caravans, The Lighthouse Inn and Sandy Glade Caravan Park.”

“We totally rely on local support to entertain you every year, so please follow the link here to support us if you can! Please give us a big wave and a cheer when you see us.”