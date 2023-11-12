A new Morrisons Daily store is set to launch in place of the McColl’s convenience store in Brean.

After filing for bankruptcy, McColl’s was taken over by Morrisons in a £190m rescue deal in May 2022, as reported here.

The supermarket giant closed McColl’s stores that were struggling to make a profit and the rest of the branches – including the one in South Road, Brean – are being turned into Morrisons Daily stores. One of the next shops to get a makeover Brean.

The Brean McColl’s store closed on Saturday (November 11th). The new-look Brean Morrisons Daily store will open in its place on Friday November 24th at 7am.

The new store will offer a “new and improved range of products featuring a number of Morrisons own brand lines”.

Speaking previously, Morrisons CEO David Potts said: “Over the last three years we have seen the significant enhancements that the conversion of a McColl’s store to a Morrisons Daily can achieve, and so I am very pleased that we will now have over 1,000 Morrisons Daily stores trading within two years.”

”I’m confident that the McColl’s conversions, combined with the increased competitiveness that will be unlocked through investment and synergies, will make Morrisons a growing force in the convenience market in the years to come.”