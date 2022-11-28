110 runners from across the South West took part in a gruelling race from Burnham-On-Sea to the top of Brent Knoll and back on Sunday morning (November 27th).

The Brent Knoll Run returned after a break of several years due to the pandemic. It was won by Matthew Battensby in a fast time of 37 minutes and 14 seconds. Results here.

Matthew, pictured with second runners-up Adam Fieldhouse and Damian Fieldhouse, said: “This ia a great trail running event – it was very muddy going up and down the Knoll but great fun and well organised. It was my first time running it.”

First locals were Richard Saupe and Tracey Thomas. An organiser says: “Conditions were tricky after all the recent rain, but everyone enjoyed themselves. Many thanks to the Burnham Lions, Allan Pendleton and family and members of the Burnham Harriers for supporting the event.”

The Brent Knoll Race organised by the Burnham-On-Sea Harriers is a trail race of 6 miles, starting at the BASC ground in Stoddens Road and running to the top of Brent Knoll and back. It is the final race in the Somerset Series of running events.

The Brent Knoll Run has been held for more than 20 years, having originally started as an event attached to Brent Knoll’s summer fete.