A ‘Cost of Living Information Afternoon’ is set to be held in Highbridge today (Monday, November 28th).

The event, overseen by Burnham and Highbridge Town Council, will be held at Highbridge Community Centre from 2.30pm until 5.30pm.

“There will be stands and tables run by professional agencies offering advice and guidance where residents can come along and find out more about the kind of support that is available to them during the current cost of living crisis,” says a spokeswoman.

A similar Burnham-On-Sea cost-of-living event was held earlier in November.