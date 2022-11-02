Sedgemoor District Council teamed up with several local community organisations to hold a unique event in Burnham-On-Sea on Tuesday (November 1st) to provide support to residents during the cost-of-living crisis.

A wide variety of organisations were on hand to discuss the support they offer; covering financial, health and wellbeing, employment and advice.

The free drop-in event at The Princess Theatre was so well received that a further event is set to be held in Highbridge later this month.

Among the organisations taking part were Employment and Skills team, including Department of Work and Pensions, WP, Bristol and Wessex Water, Lendology CIC, Somerset Independence Plus, Citizens Advice Sedgemoor, Community Council for Somerset, Fixy recycling vehicle, Employment Plus Salvation Army, Navigate Charity, West Country Saving and Loans, Open Mental Health, Homes in Sedgemoor, Somerset Skills & Learning, HealthWatch, Medequip and Crisis Safe Space Sedgemoor.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council’s Deputy Mayor, Cllr Sharon Perry, told Burnham-On-Sea.com it had been a “brilliant event, providing a wide range of helpful information. Many of the groups represented at the event also found it valuable to make connections with each other. A similar event is being planned in Highbridge at the end of November.” Click here for the council’s guide to support available.

A spokesperson for Sedgemoor District Council added: “After two years of upheaval with the pandemic we’re now facing more uncertainty. This period of time will affect everyone, and we would like our residents to know that help and advice is available should they need it.”