Burnham-On-Sea Carnival trophies and cups have gone on show this week in the run-up to the big parade on Monday November 7th.

Over 50 trophies are presented to the winners of the various carnival categories each year – and the trophies can be seen throughout this week in the window of Scotts home furnishers in Victoria Street.

The Burnham-On-Sea Carnival procession starts at 7.30pm on Monday November 7th, while the Burnham seafront fireworks will begin at 6.30pm on Sunday November 6th.

