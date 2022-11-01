Hundreds of people braved heavy rain and spooky surprises at West Huntspill Model Railway station when it marked Halloween with an evening of fun-filled night time train rides.

The long-running model railway in New Road, West Huntspill, held its traditional Halloween evening planned with plenty of fun surprises laid on for families around the track.

Despite torrential rainfall during the evening, the rides still proved popular, raising funds for the facilities.

A spokesman says: “There were lots of scares and ghosties and ghoolies around the railway track, and a chance to have a ride on the various trains!”