Sedgemoor District Council is teaming up with several local community organisations to hold a unique event today (Tuesday) providing support to Burnham-On-Sea residents during the cost-of-living crisis.

A wide variety of organisations will be on hand to discuss the support they offer; covering financial, health and wellbeing, employment and advice.

The drop-in event will take place on Tuesday 1st November, from 10am until 1pm in the Princess Theatre, Princess Street, Burnham-On-Sea. This will be a free event and there is no need to book.

Residents will see a variety of key organisations working in partnership with our Employment and Skills team, including Department of Work and Pensions, WP, Bristol and Wessex Water, Lendology CIC, Somerset Independence Plus, Citizens Advice Sedgemoor, Community Council for Somerset, Fixy recycling vehicle, Employment Plus Salvation Army, Navigate Charity, West Country Saving and Loans, Open Mental Health, Homes in Sedgemoor, Somerset Skills & Learning, HealthWatch, Medequip and Crisis Safe Space Sedgemoor.

A spokesperson for Sedgemoor District Council told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “After two years of upheaval with the pandemic we’re now facing more uncertainty. This period of time will affect everyone, and we would like our residents to know that help and advice is available should they need it, as well as hopefully picking up a few hints and tips on the day.”

If you would like further information about the event, contact Laura Fowler, Employment & Skills Outreach Officer at Sedgemoor District Council on 01278 436466 or outreach@sedgemoor.gov.uk.