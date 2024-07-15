Burnham-On-Sea Haven Holiday Park donates £1,000 to town’s lifeboat station

Burnham-On-Sea Haven Holiday Park has donated £1,000 to Burnham-On-Sea RNLI lifeboat station.

The holiday park team has called in at the Burnham-On-Sea RNLI lifeboat station when Activities Coordinator and Charity Champion Matthew Wyatt handed an envelope containing £1,000 to Lifeboat Operations Manager Matt Davies.

The amount was raised from owners’ events held at the Burnham-On-Sea Haven Holiday Village following family prize bingo and charity race nights earlier this year.

Matt says: “We welcome this donation, which will go towards helping us save lives at sea.”

The RNLI charity provides a volunteer-run 24-hour search and rescue service around the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland coasts. As well as the Burnham-on-Sea station, it operates a further 237 lifeboat stations in the UK and Ireland.