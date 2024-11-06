Proud moment for Burnham-On-Sea RNLI crewman as daughter follows in his footsteps

Neve, his 18-year-old daughter, has been surrounded by the RNLI all her life and has always shown interest in following her father’s path.

Stuart says: “Neve was born August 2006, turned 18 this year, and signed up on her 18th birthday. She has been brought up around the RNLI and has wanted to follow in my footsteps since she can remember.”

“Neve volunteering with RNLI has made me very proud as these days young people do not seem to want to get involved.”

On November 3rd, Neve took her first step into the RNLI as she joined helmsman Jason Coombes on her first acquaintance trip.

She pulled on a drysuit and joined Jason as he helmed the Burnham-On-Sea Atlantic 85 lifeboat, called Doris Day and Brian.

She also spent some time on the Burnham’s D-Class lifeboat Burnham Reach, which was helmed by her father.

All members of the shore crew team are occasionally offered acquaintance trips to assess their suitability as future boat crew. The necessary training of volunteers, although complex and detailed, is provided by the RNLI both in-house and at the RNLI college in Poole.