Mayor presents £660 to Burnham-On-Sea RNLI following recent fundraising evening

Over £660 has been presented to Burnham-On-Sea RNLI following a fundraising evening organised by the town Mayor Cllr Sharon Perry earlier this month.

A crowd of RNLI supporters attended Burnham’s Princess Theatre for the Mayor’s fundraiser event, as reported here.

Cllr Perry says: “I am delighted that the Mayor’s charity event raised £660 for the RNLI in Burnham-On-Sea. We had a wonderful evening, and I would like to thank Matt Davies and Marc Smith for attending and for their enlightening presentation. Also, thanks to those who gave generously on the night, helping us raise this amount for such a fantastic local cause.”

Lifeboat Operations Manager Matt Davies says: “This is a well received donation, which will help us continue saving lives at sea. Our crews are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, regardless of the time of the year.”

Pictured: Deputy Launch Authorities Phil Counsell and Marc Smith with Burnham and Highbridge Mayor Cllr Sharon Perry and Lifeboat Operations Manager Matt Davies