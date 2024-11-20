0.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Nov 20, 2024
Burnham-On-Sea RNLI lifeboat station seeks new Chair
News

Burnham-On-Sea RNLI lifeboat station seeks new Chair

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea RNLI lifeboat station is looking for a volunteer to join the existing team in the role of Lifeboat Management Group Chair.

The current station was opened in 2003 and operates two inshore lifeboats. The Lifeboat Crew are all volunteers, headed up by the Lifeboat Operations Manager and Deputy Launching Authorities and supported by a Shore Crew team.

A spokesman says: “This role will help us save lives at sea by ensuring good communication, information sharing and joint cooperation between the RNLI, local team members and the local community, and by providing good local leadership.”

“The role includes providing local leadership to ensure that all functions of the local station are co-ordinated, information shared, and to develop a joint approach in representing the activities of the RNLI to the local community.”

“It also includes holding regular meetings with members of the Lifeboat Management Group to discuss all matters relating to the RNLI locally, ensuring that these meetings are minuted and agreeing plans of action for specific items as appropriate

“Developing local relationships and become the common contact point for general non-operational RNLI matters locally. Encouraging and facilitate leaders of all the supporting teams to co-operate on an informal and regular basis. Ensuring that the appropriate output from the meetings is communicated via the team leaders to all RNLI volunteers and staff.”

See more at: http://volunteering.rnli.org/vacancy/chair-of-the-lifeboat-management-group—burnham-on-sea-573489.html

