Portakabin comes to the rescue of Burnham-On-Sea RNLI station!

Portakabin has provided Burnham-On-Sea RNLI station with new permanent additional changing rooms for the station’s crew.

The buildings, which were recently installed, provide vital space to the team who respond to emergencies at all hours of the day.

Earlier in May, the lifeboat station contacted Portakabin at their Highbridge Hire Centre to discuss the possibility of purchasing or renting a portable unit, to overcome a lack of local storage and personnel space.

After discussions with the RNLI, Portakabin said it was delighted to donate two modular units, offering the RNLI a long-term solution to improving crew readiness and supporting their life-saving work.

Vickie McDiarmid, Hire Coordinator at Portakabin, says: “We are delighted to have been able to help and support such a worthy local charity, which provides an invaluable service supporting both locals and holidaymakers visiting our beautiful seaside town.”

Two Portakabin buildings were recently delivered by KRG Hauliers of Bridgwater at no charge to the RNLI, and immediately installed into place.

Dave Parsons, Boat House Manager at Burnham-On-Sea RNLI, says: “Thank you to Portakabin for the wonderful donation. Our shore crew will benefit from the new changing facilities by being able to dry their kit fully until it is needed again!”

“Up until now the crew have had to use the Boat House to change and store their kit so having a separate space for this will make such a difference.”

Pictured: Vickie McDiarmid and Alec Chase of Portakabin with RNLI Boathouse manager Dave Parsons and other RNLI volunteers with the portable building (Mike Lang)