Burnham-on-Sea
Wed Nov 13, 2024
Burnham and Highbridge residents join town’s Armistice Day ceremonies

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Dozens of residents attended Armistice Day ceremonies in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge on Monday (November 11th).

A short act of remembrance was held next to the town’s flag pole in Old Station Approach at 11am, led by Burnham and Highbridge Mayor Cllr Sharon Perry.

There was two minutes silence to remember those local people who gave their lives in conflicts followed by prayers when the town’s flag was lowered.

Prayers and short readings were also given by Rev Cheryl Hawkins, and John Crosby, Chair of the Burnham-On-Sea Royal British Legion branch.

A further ceremony was held next to the flag pole in Highbridge’s Market Street, led by  Rev Martin Little and Deputy Mayor Cllr Roger Keen.

The day is observed on November 11th to recall the end of hostilities of World War I on that date in 1918. Hostilities formally ended ‘at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.’  A Remembrance Sunday Parade was held through Burnham, as featured here.

Pictured: The Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Armistice Day ceremonies

